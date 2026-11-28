Published: Nov 28, 2026, 16:14 IST | Updated: Nov 28, 2026, 16:14 IST
Africa is stepping up its fight against a deadly Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak spreading across the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Uganda has launched the continent's first mRNA Ebola vaccine trial, while clinical trials in the DRC are expected to begin Monday. With the outbreak ongoing since May 2026, researchers and health authorities are racing to accelerate vaccine development and contain the spread across East and Central Africa.