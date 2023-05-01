NSA Ajit Doval visits Iran, holds talks with Iranian counterpart
NSA Ajit Doval and his Iranian counterpart Ali Shamkhani held extensive conversations on a variety of topics on Monday in Tehran, with a focus on the two nations' relations on the political, economic, and security fronts. The National Security Adviser is travelling to Iran for a day. According to Iran's IRNA news agency, the two officials talked on key regional and worldwide developments as well as economic, political, and security matters involving the two countries.