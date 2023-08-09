videos
Home
Nigeria can portraits made from upcycling material
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Aug 09, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
In Nigeria, an artist is using at environmentally conscious trend called upcycling, to use aluminium cans and transform them into art pieces. Take a look at chibuike ifedili-chukwu's creations.
