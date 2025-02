Two special trains for the Maha Kumbh were delayed, causing a sudden rush of passengers at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night, which resulted in an overcrowded scenario where many fell unconscious and had to be taken to the hospital, officials said. Around 8 p.m., while people were waiting to board trains to Prayagraj, a chaotic situation broke out on the station's platforms 14 and 15. According to officials, four fire engines were hurried to the scene, and more security personnel have been sent in to help manage the situation at the train station. They stated that Ashwini Vaishnaw, the railway minister, is en route to the station and that the situation is under control.