/New Consular Pact Eases Life for Millions of Indians in UAE

Published: Dec 05, 2025, 21:19 IST | Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 21:19 IST
India and the UAE have signed a new consular pact aimed at simplifying and improving services for millions of Indians living and working in the Emirates. From faster documentation to stronger legal assistance, the agreement marks a major step forward in India–UAE relations. As ties deepen between the two nations, Pakistan’s diplomatic space in the region continues to shrink. This video explains what the pact means for the Indian diaspora and the broader geopolitical landscape.