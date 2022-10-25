Nepal: War time assault survivors demand recognition, only two people have been convicted

Published: Oct 25, 2022, 04:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
16 years on, Nepal's rape victims have reignited their call for justice. The country's Maoist insurgency ended in 2016 bringing to a halt, years of ugly conflict where many women were sexually exploited, killed and even kidnapped.
