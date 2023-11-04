Nepal vulnerable to earthquakes as deaths rise

Data shows quakes have not only become more frequent over the past century — likely due to the improvements in earthquake detection technology — but are also causing much more destruction due to the growing population and construction densities. Nepal is vulnerable to quakes due to its location. The latest is an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck western Nepal on friday night, resulting in the death of at least 140 deaths and over a dozen injuries. The tremors were so big that they were felt over 600 kilometers away including Delhi-NCR. Wion's Eric Njoka talks to Prof. Carlo Doglioni, president of the Geophysical and Volcanological Institute, and Chris Elders, emeritus professor of geology at Curtin University, Perth on why earthquakes have increased in frequency and why the region is susceptible.