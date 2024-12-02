Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is set to embark on a five-day visit to China on December 2, has stressed that no agreement on loan would be reached with Beijing during his upcoming tour.
Nepal PM Oli On Four-day China Visit
Advertisment
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is set to embark on a five-day visit to China on December 2, has stressed that no agreement on loan would be reached with Beijing during his upcoming tour.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.