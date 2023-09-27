Navigating the US shutdown threat | World Business Watch

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
The US house and Senate find themselves on sharply divergent paths in a high-stakes spending battle, just days away from a deadline that could force wide swaths of the government to grind to a halt for the fourth time in a decade. The democratic-controlled senate is poised to vote on a bipartisan stopgap funding bill, a temporary measure to keep the government running past the impending midnight deadline on Saturday.

