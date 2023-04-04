NASA names first woman & black man on moon mission | All you need to know about Artemis programme

On Monday, NASA unveiled the crew for its moon mission, including the first woman & black man to voyage into deep space. The Artemis II flight is a prelude to returning humans to the moon for the first time in a half century & an eventual mission to mars. As part of the Artemis program, NASA aims to send astronauts to the moon in 2025, more than five decades after the final apollo mission. The US Space agency hopes to establish a lasting human presence on the lunar surface as a stepping stone for an eventual voyage to mars. The 10-day Artemis ii mission will test NASA's powerful space launch system rocket. It will also test the life-support systems aboard the Orion spacecraft. The first Artemis flight wrapped up in December with an uncrewed Orion capsule returning safely to earth after a 25-day journey around the moon. Only 12 people, all of them white men, have set foot on the moon.