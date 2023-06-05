Mystery of the Desert: Who built these lost cities of the Nigerien Sahara?

A long expedition across the desert of northeastern Niger brings you to one of the most rewarding sights. These are the fortified villages of salt & clay built on rocks, besieged by the Sahara sands. This lost city in the Sahel, "ksars" of Djado, has a long unknown history. Generations of travellers have stood before it. Travellers are often amazed by the crenellated walls, watchtowers, secretive passages & wells. This structure testifies to skilled but unknown hands.