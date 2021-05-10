Myanmar: Detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi to appear in court in person on May 24

May 10, 2021, 08:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Myanmar's detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi is all set to appear in person at her next court hearing on May 24. This will be Suu Kyi's first public appearance since she was detained by the Military Junta on 1 February.
