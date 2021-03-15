Myanmar Coup: Yangon industrial suburb witness anti-China protests

Mar 15, 2021, 09.15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
This is been described as the most brutal day of protest in Myanmar since the coup took place on the 1st of Feb. According to the reports, at least 22 anti-coup protests have been gun down by the security forces in Yangon industrial suburb.
