Mumbai Police has issued Look Out Circulars (LOCs) against Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das over an FIR linked to the party's October 2 protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. The development comes after Saurav Das was stopped from boarding a UK-bound flight at Delhi airport and approached the Delhi High Court. The Centre has informed the court about the LOC, while Das's legal team has questioned the travel restrictions. The case is scheduled for further hearing on December 9.