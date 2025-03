The iconic play, Mughal-e-Azam, has mesmerized audiences once again in Delhi with its grand musical production. Since its inception in 1960, this 16th-century tale has undergone a remarkable transformation - from script to stage, to screen, and now, back to stage as a spectacular musical. WION goes behind the scenes to bring you an exclusive glimpse into the making of this magnificent production. We caught up with producer Deepesh Salgia and director Feroz Abbas Khan to talk about their vision and creative process and showcase the intense rehearsals and backstage preparations that bring this epic musical to life. Report by Samarpita Das