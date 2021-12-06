LIVE TV
Modi-Putin Summit
Russian President Putin arrives in India; meets PM Modi
Russia-India defence cooperation important for both countries: Russian Defence Minister
India, Russia sign pact for AK-203 rifles, renew military cooperation for 10-years
We perceive India as a great power and trusted friend, says President Putin
Modi-Putin Meet: 21st annual India-Russia summit to begin shortly
Dec 06, 2021, 06:50 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches at the Hyderabad House for bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders will hold the 21st annual India-Russia summit.
