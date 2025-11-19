/Microsoft Unveils Tool to Help Companies Control, Track AI Agents

Published: Nov 19, 2025, 09:53 IST | Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 09:53 IST
Microsoft made it easier for corporate workers to make AI agents that go off and do work. Now it’s demonstrating a tool that IT specialists can use to see and manage those agents.
The software, named Agent 365, provides a list of artificial intelligence agents inside companies’ systems, even if they’re from other companies, Microsoft announced Tuesday. The company will present the product to business leaders and information technology practitioners at its Ignite conference in San Francisco this week.