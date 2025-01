Member of the European Parliament (MEP) & who also sits on the committee of Foreign Affairs, Prof Dr Vladimir Prebilic has called for "deepening of friendship with India" even as he hoped that EU gets more Indian students & skilled Indian workers. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal in Brussels, Dr Prebilic, who is elected from Slovenia said,'if Europe needed as new friends, this is the time, and I think India is the right answer to our questions and our needs.' This year will be a big year for India EU ties, with the expected visit of Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission to India very soon & later this year the India EU Summit.