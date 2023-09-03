Market traders strike in Pakistan over power bills and inflation

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
Pakistani traders went on strike on Saturday in protest of the country's skyrocketing cost of living, which has caused a great deal of public unhappiness. This includes increasing fuel and utility prices as well as a record devaluation of the rupee versus the dollar.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos