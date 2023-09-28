Manipur: Fresh tensions over death of two students

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
Days after the resurgence of violence in Manipur, India's Home Ministry repatriated a top police officer to the northeastern state. Rakesh Balwal is a 2012 batch officer of the Indian Police Service. Widespread protests erupted in Manipur after it was confirmed that two Meitei students from the state capital Imphal had been brutally killed.

