LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Madlanga commission inquiry begins, commission set up over claims of corruption in police service

Madlanga commission inquiry begins, commission set up over claims of corruption in police service

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 17, 2025, 19:21 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 19:21 IST
Madlanga commission inquiry begins, commission set up over claims of corruption in police service
South Africa has launched its biggest corruption inquiry as the Madlanga Commission begins probing widespread allegations of corruption within the police service.

Trending Topics

trending videos