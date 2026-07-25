/Lula Pushes For Powerful Brazilian Military Ahead Of Election | Visits Aerospace Facility

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has called for stronger and better-equipped armed forces ahead of the presidential election scheduled for October this year. During his visit to the Avibras aerospace facility in São Paulo, President Lula highlighted the importance of developing homegrown defense capabilities and ensuring Brazil's military remains prepared, trained, and adequately staffed. The Brazilian defense company, known for producing missiles, rockets, and aerospace technology, has resumed operations after facing financial difficulties and worker strikes.