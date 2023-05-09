London: Police point guns and shoot two dogs dead in front of screaming public | Details

Police tasered a man and shot two dogs dead in front of screaming witnesses in East London. Footage posted on social media showed officers pursuing the man holding the two dogs on a short lead along the canal in Limehouse. London’s Scotland yard has issued a defense of its armed officers, saying police have a duty to act where necessary, before any further injury is caused. A disturbing video is making rounds on social media. It shows officers pursuing a man holding the two dogs, and an officer is heard telling the owner they need to assess the dogs and him. The dogs can be seen barking at several armed policemen, as the man turned to walk away from the officers. The man was then reportedly pursued by seven officers who told him to come back. The situation seemingly became heated, and the man was tasered to the floor, while the animals were shot dead.