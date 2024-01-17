Lloyd Austin's secrecy triggers a political uproar in US

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin went to great lengths to keep his hospitalisation a secret from the top brass in Washington, if a 911 call from his aide is any indication. The recording of the call obtained by The Daily Beast has revealed that an aide of Austin asked the medical operators to ensure that the ambulance being sent for him did not turn on its lights and sirens as they were trying to 'remain subtle'. The recording suggests that Austin and his team wanted to hide the medical emergency from the beginning. Watch to know more!