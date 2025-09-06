LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Lalbaugcha Raja visarjan 2025: Mumbai bids farewell to 69-ft Ganesh idol with grand ceremony

Lalbaugcha Raja visarjan 2025: Mumbai bids farewell to 69-ft Ganesh idol with grand ceremony

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 06, 2025, 23:26 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 23:26 IST
Lalbaugcha Raja visarjan 2025: Mumbai bids farewell to 69-ft Ganesh idol with grand ceremony
Thousands of devotees gathered in Mumbai to witness the grand 2025 visarjan of Lalbaugcha Raja, as the 69-foot Ganesh idol was immersed with chants, music, and vibrant celebrations.

Trending Topics

trending videos