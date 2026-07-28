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Lagos street boxing clubs give young fighters a shot at discipline and opportunity

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 21:27 IST | Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 21:27 IST
In the Nigerian city of Lagos, neighbourhood boxing clubs offer young fighters the chance to lace up their gloves on the streets

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