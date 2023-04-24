Labour party suspends MP Diane Abbott over racism letter

Diane Abbott has been placed on administrative leave as a Labour MP until an investigation into a letter she wrote to the Observer concerning racism is conducted, according to the party. In a letter that was released on Sunday, the politician claimed that "many types of white people with points of difference" can encounter racism. However, she added, they are not subject to racism "all their lives." Later, she regretted "for any anguish caused" and tweeted that she was retracting her words. The statements, according to Labour, were "deeply offensive and incorrect."