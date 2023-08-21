Know how influencers are making money by letting people watch them sleep

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Most people twitch in their sleep - but a few have found a way to turn that into profit. Video platforms YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch are filled with so-called "sleep streamers", who broadcast live footage of themselves under the covers.

