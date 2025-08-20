LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Kneecap Rapper Mo Chara Faces Terror Charge Over Displaying Hezbollah Flag

Kneecap Rapper Mo Chara Faces Terror Charge Over Displaying Hezbollah Flag

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 20, 2025, 12:59 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 12:59 IST
Kneecap Rapper Mo Chara Faces Terror Charge Over Displaying Hezbollah Flag
A member of Irish rap band Kneecap was due to appear in court on Wednesday charged with a terror offence for allegedly supporting Hezbollah.

Trending Topics

trending videos