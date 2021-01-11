LIVE TV
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Kim Jong Un assumes late father's mantle
Jan 11, 2021, 02.40 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
South Korea supreme leader Kim Jong Un is now also the General Secretary of the ruling worker's party. Kim Jong Un has now got another official new title and this is the title that he has managed to take of his late father Kim Jong-il.
Read in App