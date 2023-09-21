Khalistan terrorist Sukha Duneke killed in gang war in Canada | BREAKING

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
Sukhdool Singh, Canada-based gangster & Khalistan supporter, allegedly killed in Winnipeg, Canada. This happened after India's National Investigation Agency intensified its crackdown on Khalistan terrorist.

