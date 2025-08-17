LOGIN
Kathua District Hit by Cloudburst: 4 Dead, 6 Injured

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 17, 2025, 11:59 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 11:59 IST
A sudden cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district has resulted in the deaths of four people, while six others sustained injuries.

