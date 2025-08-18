LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Kathua Cloudburst: 7 Dead, Army Launches Helicopter Rescue Operations

Kathua Cloudburst: 7 Dead, Army Launches Helicopter Rescue Operations

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 18, 2025, 09:44 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 09:44 IST
Kathua Cloudburst: 7 Dead, Army Launches Helicopter Rescue Operations
A sudden cloudburst in Kathua has claimed seven lives, prompting the Indian Army to deploy helicopters for rescue and relief efforts

Trending Topics

trending videos