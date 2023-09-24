JPex scandal rocks Hong Kong

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
A major cryptocurrency scandal has hit Hong Kong. The local police is investigating a crypto platform for allegedly siphoning off nearly 179 million dollars. We are talking about the Dubai-based crypto trading platform JPex, which has come under the Hong Kong police's scanner, after several investors complained of major losses. More than 10 people, including some popular influencers, have been arrested so far, after complaints from over 2,000 people.

