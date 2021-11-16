JP Morgan sues EV maker for $162 MN over warrants

Nov 16, 2021
JPMorgan Chase & Co on Monday sued Tesla for $162.2 million, accusing Elon Musk's electric car company of "flagrantly" breaching a contract related to stock warrants after its share price soared.
