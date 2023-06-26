JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs join layoff bandwagon
The global economic slowdown has taken its toll on banking and finance giants. Latest reports suggest that Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, two of the biggest names in global finance, are laying off scores of employees globally. Goldman Sachs has started laying off managing directors across the world as deal making slows down amid a downturn in the global economy. On the other hand, JP Morgan chase is cutting about 40 investment bankers in North America.