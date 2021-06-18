J&K: 8.5 km all weather tunnel linking Qazi Gund and Banihal to open soon

Jun 18, 2021
The all weather hi-tech tunnel connecting Qazigund and Banihal is likely to open for public in the next two weeks. Locals say its like a dream coming true. With the opening of this tunnel, the common people will heave a sigh of relief.
