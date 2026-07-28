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Jewellery emerges as luxury's fastest-growing segment

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 22:27 IST | Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 22:27 IST
The global luxury industry is entering a new phase. After two straight years of declining sales, the $400-billion sector was expected to return to growth in 2026.

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