They are finally married! 20 years on, world's most popular celebrity couple Bennifer is officially man and wife. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in a small private event in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16 in presence of select guests. The couple who first started dating in 2001 and broke up in 2004 rekindled their love in 2021. In the last 20 years, the two married other people had kids, got divorced and then also dated others before they reunited. Here's looking at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship timeline.