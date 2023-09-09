Jawan release: Decoding Brand Shah Rukh Khan's social media game & more

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, Jawan, has brought the audience back to the theatres. The movie has already earned $18 million globally. His previously released film, Pathaan, has also been a big hit in 2023. Unlike most movie stars, Khan does not use conventional ways to promote his films anymore. He personally reaches out to his fans on social media, and interacts with them with an AskMeAnything session. Watch more details in this episode of E-Club.

