Japan's Kishida visits Fukushima plant to highlight safety before start of treated water release

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a brief visit to the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant on Sunday to highlight the safety of an impending release of treated radioactive wastewater into the Pacific Ocean, a divisive plan that his government wants to start soon despite protests at home and abroad.

