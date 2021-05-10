Japanese gymnasts hold dry run before Tokyo Olympics

May 10, 2021, 05:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
No cheering or singing, no handshakes, no hugs or high fives, this is what the Tokyo Olympics 2021 will look like amid COVID-19 pandemic. The test run has begun in Japan with the rhythmic gymnasts all masked up. WION tells you more in this report.
