Japan to release Fukushima water into ocean starting Aug 24

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a brief visit to the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant on Sunday to highlight the safety of an impending release of treated radioactive wastewater into the Pacific Ocean, a divisive plan that his government wants to start soon despite protests at home and abroad.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos