Japan and South Korea move to mend ties; Business leaders pledge greater economic cooperation

Japanese and South Korean business leaders are taking steps towards better ties. Business leaders have pledged greater economic cooperation, as they seek to pivot away from years of strain and acrimony over compensation for forced wartime labour. The head of Japan's Keidanren business lobby met with members of its South Korean counterpart, the federation of Korean industries, and the South Korean president. The two business lobbies agreed to launch foundations aimed at forward-looking bilateral relations. The lack of cooperation between Japan and South Korea has long undercut U.S-led efforts to present a united front against China and North Korea. Signs of a breakthrough came last week when Seoul announced a plan for its companies to compensate former forced labourers.