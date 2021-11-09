IVF patients miss out on proper medical counselling due to COVID-19 in UK

Nov 09, 2021
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, IVF treatment for more than half of the respondents has been delayed in the UK, with patients saying they had to undergo repeat tests because many were out of date by the time they could access treatments.
