Italy: LGBTQ+ community worry over basic rights as far-right triumphs in election

Published: Sep 28, 2022, 07:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The triumph of a right-wing alliance in Italy's election has raised concern among LGBTQ+ community, who fear nationalist leader Giorgia Meloni could adopt anti-gay policies and set back their efforts to boost equality.
