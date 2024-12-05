The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 mission on Thursday. Originally scheduled for launch on Wednesday, December 4, the mission was postponed due to an anomaly detected in the spacecraft. Following rectifications, the mission proceeded smoothly, further demonstrating ISRO's robust problem-solving capabilities and commitment to mission safety and success. Watch to know more!
Isro Rocket Successfully Places Europe's Proba-3 Into Orbit | World News | WION
