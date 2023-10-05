ISRO Chief attends 74th International Astronautical Congress

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
The 74th International Astronautical Congress kick starts in Baku. In an interview with China's global television network, India’s Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief says India is planning to build a space station in the coming 20 to 25 years. Additionally, the programme will help build a scientific spirit in the country and will help scientists understand the universe.

