Israel-Qatar tensions: US joins UNSC's condemnation of Qatar airstrike

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 13, 2025, 15:21 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 15:21 IST
US President Donald Trump held dinner with the Qatari prime minister in New York on Friday, days after US ally Israel attacked Hamas leaders in Doha.

