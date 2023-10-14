Israel-Palestine war: Relocation of Gaza residents 'extremely dangerous': UN chief

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
UN chief urges Israel to 'reconsider' Gaza evacuation order. On Friday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged Israel to “reconsider” its warning to civilians in Gaza that they should leave the northern part of the Gaza Strip within 24 hours.

